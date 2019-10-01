News to Know for Oct. 1: Man guilty of abduction; REAL ID countdown; record heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The calendar may say Oct. 1, but it’s feeling a bit more like Aug. 1. Record heat - with highs in the mid-90s - are on the way.
It’s been a year since Virginia began issuing REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses, and in one year they will be required for air travel.
You can tell if your Virginia driver’s license is REAL ID-compliant because it will have a star in the upper right corner. Without that star, you will need a different form of identification beginning Oct. 1, 2020.
A man who tied up a victim and stole a car in January was found guilty Monday of abduction.
Michael E. Moore, who was arrested in Florida, grabbed the victim, bound her wrists and covered her mouth in the incident off Midlothian Turnpike on Jan. 19.
Richmond’s annual leaf collection program begins on Oct. 1 and vacuum service begins on Nov. 1.
Petersburg City Public Schools is hosting the Family Education Forum on School and Community Safety on Tuesday.
It will be held at the Petersburg Public Library, located at 201 W. Washington St., at 6 p.m.
The forum will start with a presentation by representatives of the Petersburg Bureau of Police and Petersburg City Public Schools, who will also answer questions submitted by attendees.
Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase is speaking out after the Chesterfield GOP expelled her from membership on Monday.
The Chesterfield County Republican Committee sent Chase (R - Midlothian) a letter Monday saying since she has supported the campaign of an opponent of the Republican nominee for Sheriff, she is in violation of the committee rules.
Chesterfield County Public Schools is kicking off a program Tuesday to help teach parents and their teens about safe driving.
Come Home Alive “brings together parents, students, school officials, law enforcement representatives and community members to focus on reducing the number of teen driving tickets, crashes, and fatalities in our community,” CCPS said in a news release.
