New partnership allows Chesterfield students to take SAT for free

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A partnership between Chesterfield County Public Schools, the College Board and the Chesterfield Education Foundation will allow students to take the SAT for free.
Chesterfield is the first school division in Virginia to have this program.
“The new partnership will break down barriers that students currently may face to attend and/or pay for college,” school officials said in a news release.
The program, announced Tuesday, will allow high school juniors to take the test for this spring during the school day “eliminating barriers of cost and the need for transportation to a site on a weekend.”
The partnership will also allow students in eighth through 11th grades to take the PSAT for free during the school day.
