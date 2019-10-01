Navy Hill Advisory Commission planning 10 public comment opportunities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Six meetings will be held by the Navy Hill Development Advisory Commission allowing the public to comment on the proposed plans with an additional four expected.
The meetings are scheduled as follows:
- Oct. 5 - 9 a.m. to noon, Richmond Police Training Academy at 1202 W. Graham Road
- Oct. 19 - 9 a.m. to noon, Richmond Police Training Academy at 1202 W. Graham Road
- Nov. 2 - Time and location have not yet been announced.
- Nov. 16 - 9 a.m. to noon, Richmond Government Southside Community Service Center at 4100 Hull Street Road
- Nov. 30 - Time and location have not yet been announced.
- Dec. 14 - Time and location have not yet been announced.
An additional four public hearings are expected in December, but the dates have not yet been announced.
For more information, contact advisory commission chair Pierce Homer at piercehomer@navyhillcommission.org or vice chair John Gerner at johngerner@navyhillcommission.org.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.