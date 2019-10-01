Medical Examiner: 10-month-old baby died in July from hyperthermia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Office of the Medical Examiner said Tuesday that a 10-month-old girl died from hyperthermia in July.
This comes nearly three months after the girl’s mother said Luciana Diaz was in the grocery store with her, not in a hot car.
The medical examiner says the manner of the girl’s death is accident.
The National Institutes of Health defines hyperthermia as “an abnormally high body temperature caused by a failure of the heat-regulating mechanisms of the body to deal with the heat coming from the environment.”
In July, police were called to the 4600 block of Britannia Road for the report of a child needing assistance.
A source said the child was left in the car in the Southside while an adult went grocery shopping.
However, the mom said the baby was with her in the grocery store on Iron Bridge Road.
Luciana’s mother said her daughter was making gurgling sounds inside the store, but didn’t think anything of it because she said that happens every now and then.
On the drive home the mother said Luciana was “throwing a fit” in the backseat.
When she got to the house, the mother left the car door open to where Luciana was and took a couple of bags inside to drop off because she couldn’t carry the baby and bags at the same time.
When she brought Luciana inside she noticed her daughter was not acting normal; not moving which is when she said she called 911.
Police said the baby was inside the home when they were called to the scene.
Richmond police said, “officers arrived and found a female child under one years of age who was suffering from possible heat-related distress.”
The child was taken to the hospital where she later died. Sources said the child died of cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital.
“I’m going to miss her so much,” said the mom, who has three other children, in July.
The mother described Luciana as a loving, snugly little girl.
When asked how the mother was holding up, she responded, “I’m not, but I have to for my baby girl.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.