Man wanted for breaking and entering while child was in home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for a man suspected of breaking into a home while a child was inside.
Police responded to the 2500 block of Lancers Boulevard on Sept. 23 at 11:30 a.m. after an unidentified man rang the doorbell several times, walked around to the home’s back yard and kicked in the back door.
A girl inside the home saw the man acting suspicious outside the house and called police, who arrived shortly after he made his way inside.
The man fled without taking anything.
Police have obtained a warrant for Leroy S. Jones Jr, 54, of no known address, for breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
