Man once featured on ‘America’s Most Wanted’ found guilty of abduction in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A man who tied up a victim and stole a car in January was found guilty Monday of abduction.
Michael E. Moore, who was arrested in Florida, grabbed the victim while waving a handgun, bound her wrists and ankles and covered her mouth in the incident off Midlothian Turnpike on Jan. 19.
Moore was previously featured on “America’s Most Wanted” for a different crime after stabbing his then-wife in Henrico before kidnapping their daughter. He was sentenced to two decades in prison.
According to court records, Moore will be sentenced in January 2020.
