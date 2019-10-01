Man charged with threatening victim who declined romantic advances

Man charged with threatening victim who declined romantic advances
William Burkarth. (Source: Henrico police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 1, 2019 at 12:10 PM EDT - Updated October 1 at 1:21 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man was arrested for threatening to burn a love interest’s property when his advances were rebuffed.

Henrico police said a victim reported William Burkarth, 68, for making several inappropriate comment through Facebook and over the phone.

The victim said Burkarth indicated he wanted to be in a romantic relationship, but when the victim declined he threatened to burn their property.

Burkarth was charged with stalking, using profane language over a public airway and threat to burn.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.