Innsbrook Pumpkin Palooza Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Innsbrook Foundation hosts their 10th annual Pumpkin Palooza festival at North Shore Commons on Saturday, October 26th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The festival has grown over the years and includes a variety of activities such as face painting, a rock wall, battle of the bands, pony rides, a petting zoo, pumpkin bowling, a costume contest and more.
Entry to the festival is free. Games and attractions are “pay as you go.” Food and beer also be available for purchase.
A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation to support cultivating awareness and understanding of teenage depression and anxiety.
For more information on the festival and schedule visit their Facebook event page!
