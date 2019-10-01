Health department confirms Virginia’s first vaping-related death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The first vaping-related death in Virginia was confirmed by the state Department of Health on Tuesday.
The death was attributed to a severe lung injury associated with e-cigarette use, the health department said in a press release. The death was reported by Cone Health in Greensboro, N.C. on Sept. 26.
The person’s identity has not been released. They are described only as an adult from the southwest region.
Since Sept. 30, there have been 30 lung injury cases, including the death, in Virginia. Twelve other people have died from similar injuries in 10 states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 805 vaping cases in 46 states since Sept. 24.
The health department said the cause of the outbreak is unknown and advises anyone concerned about the lung injuries to stop using e-cigarettes. It also advises users to not buy products off the street and to not modify the products in any way or add substances to them that are not intended by the manufacturer, and said e-cigarettes should never be used by youth, young adults, pregnant women or adults who do not use tobacco products.
