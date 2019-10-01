100 computers, recording studio, drive-up window part of Henrico’s new Fairfield library

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County’s new 44,000 square-foot library will hold its grand opening celebration Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.
Construction on Fairfield Area Library began in May 2018, and the facility will be nearly twice as large as the existing library that opened in 1976.
The library is one of two in the county that will be open on Sunday. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The celebration will include refreshments and tours of the library located at 1401 Laburnum Avenue.
The new library features 54,000 books, 100 public computers, a 96-person meeting space, classroom, digital media lab, recording studio, smaller conference and study rooms, children and teens areas and a drive-up service window.
A 2016 bond referendum paid for the construction of the $29 million facility.
