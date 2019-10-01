Chesterfield kicks off program to teach parents, teens about safe driving

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools is kicking off a program Tuesday to help teach parents and their teens about safe driving.
Come Home Alive “brings together parents, students, school officials, law enforcement representatives and community members to focus on reducing the number of teen driving tickets, crashes, and fatalities in our community,” CCPS said in a news release.
The program includes information about distracted driving, traffic laws and insurance.
All Come Home Alive sessions are free and run from 7-8:30 p.m.
