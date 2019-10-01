Changes coming to Richmond’s Grand Illumination

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Changes are coming to Richmond’s holiday tradition of lighting up the city during Grand Illumination.
For 34 years, the event has been hosted by the James Center but starting this season, the City of Richmond will now hold Grand Illumination.
Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will host the event at Kanawha Plaza, 801 E. Canal Street on Friday, Dec. 6, beginning at 5:45 p.m.
More details are expected to be released in the coming weeks.
