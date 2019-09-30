Your heart will grow three sizes this holiday season with Nestlé’s Grinch cookies

(WWBT) - Forget the Who Hash, all you need this holiday season is Nestlé's Pinch of Grinch cookies.
According to Delish, the sweet treats will be available at stores such as Target, Kroger, Publix and Food Lion at the beginning of October and will be selling for $2.99.
“We predict your heart will grow three sizes as you fall in love with the new Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough,” Nestlé said to Delish.
So make sure you keep your eye on the refrigerator section!
