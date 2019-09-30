Woman, dog rescued from burning building; 1 officer injured

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman and dog were rescued from a burning building in Petersburg.
Firefighters, EMS and police were all called to a structure fire in the 100 block of South Sycamore Street Sunday evening.
Police said a woman and her dog had to be rescued from the third floor of the building. Police tried to go inside but the smoke was too thick.
An officer and the woman had to be treated for smoke inhalation. Police said they are both in stable condition.
The fire closed a portion of Sycamore Street while crews worked on putting out the fire.
