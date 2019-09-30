92% of Virginia’s schools accredited for 2019-20 school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia education officials announced Monday that 92% of the state’s public schools are accredited for the 2019-2020 school year.
In a news release, the Virginia Department of Education says the ratings show that school systems are making progress in reducing “chronic absenteeism,” but there are declines on state reading tests that “have resulted in an increase in the number of schools that will receive state assistance to address achievement gaps in English.”
“These latest ratings will help VDOE target its efforts toward increasing student literacy and furthering progress toward eliminating achievement gaps in the schools that are most in need of the department’s support and expertise,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane.
The report says 252 schools in the state “will undergo academic reviews.”
For more information on how individual school systems performed in testing, as well as accreditation ratings, visit the School Quality Profile reports and the VDOE website.
