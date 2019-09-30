So much ‘chill’: Survey estimates millennials will watch 13 years of Netflix

(WWBT) - How much Netflix are you watching?
A survey from HowToWatch.com estimates millennials will spend 13 years of their lives watching Netflix. That’s a lot of “chill.”
The number comes from an analysis of 750 people, 295 of whom were between the ages of 23 and 38 and watched an average 6.6 hours of streaming content per day. That comes about to more than 46 hours per week and 13 years over an average lifespan.
How To Watch said those numbers are averages and the daily total is likely skewed by weekend binges.
