Police investigating attempted bank robbery in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Wells Fargo in Petersburg.
Police were called around 3 p.m. on Monday to the bank along South Crater Road near Medical Park Boulevard.
Witnesses said about a dozen police vehicles were at the scene, along with what appeared to be a K9 unit.
Police said the attempted robber has not been caught.
Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwwide Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.
No additional details were immediately available.
