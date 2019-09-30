Police investigating attempted bank robbery in Petersburg

Police investigating attempted bank robbery in Petersburg
Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Wells Fargo in Petersburg. (Source: NBC12 Viewer)
September 30, 2019 at 5:34 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 5:34 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Wells Fargo in Petersburg.

Police were called around 3 p.m. on Monday to the bank along South Crater Road near Medical Park Boulevard.

Witnesses said about a dozen police vehicles were at the scene, along with what appeared to be a K9 unit.

Police said the attempted robber has not been caught.

Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwwide Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

No additional details were immediately available.

