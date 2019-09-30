Petersburg to host daylong anti-violence forum

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - An anti-violence forum is being held Monday in the city of Petersburg. This comes less than a month after a week of violence in the city where there were with six shootings.
That prompted a visit from the U.S. attorney after the police chief called for more help from federal enforcement. Since then Police Chief Kenneth Miller has worked on strengthening his relationships with the FBI, Homeland Security, and the ATF.
On Monday, the public can be a part of the conversation at the anti-violence forum. You can have the chance to speak with federal authorities, local police, and even former criminals and victims to discuss turning things around.
The forum begins at 9 a.m. and will last all day at Good Shepard Baptist Church at 2223 S. Crater Road.
