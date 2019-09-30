Petersburg City Public Schools to host community safety forum

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Public Schools is hosting the Family Education Forum on School and Community Safety on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
It will be held at the Petersburg Public Library, located at 201 W. Washington St., at 6 p.m. Admission is free, and refreshments will be provided.
The forum will start with a presentation by representatives of the Petersburg Bureau of Police and Petersburg City Public Schools, who will also answer questions submitted by attendees.
Since October is Bullying Prevention Month, cyberbullying and digital awareness will also be explored during the forum.
RSVPs are requested but not required. To RSVP or for more information, contact Brandon Jones at brjones@petersburg.k12.va.us or 757-968-8300.
