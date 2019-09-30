News to Know for Sept. 30: Car goes up in flames; anti-violence forum; record heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Where is fall? It looks like we’ll have a few more warm days - including likely record-breaking heat - before it starts feeling like autumn.
A driver was not injured early Monday morning after a car caught on fire near the Kroger at Stonebridge Shopping Center.
Police say it appears that the car went into a ditch and may have clipped a fire hydrant before catching fire near Starview Lane and Amster Road.
An anti-violence forum is being held Monday in the city of Petersburg.
This comes less than a month after a week of violence in the city where there were with six shootings.
Virginia State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left three people dead on Saturday evening.
Four motorcycles were involved in the crash that occurred at 6:40 p.m. near the ramp from Maury Street to southbound I-95.
An investigation revealed that four motorcycles were coming down the ramp, lost control, veered left and hit the guardrail.
Lowe’s is hiring more than 120 permanent full-time and part-time associates for its Richmond area stores.
Lowe’s will be hosting a “Walk-in Wednesday” job fair on Oct. 2, where candidates can walk into any Lowe’s store, apply, interview and potentially receive on-the-spot offers.
Richmond’s annual leaf collection program will begin on Oct. 1 and vacuum service begins on Nov. 1.
Starting on Oct. 1, residents can call 311 or 646-LEAF for schedule information. Residents requesting vacuum service can do that through the RVA311.com customer service portal.
Tickets will soon go on sale for the Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach.
An official announcement for the 2020 festival is expected on Oct. 14, with a lineup to be released on Nov. 12, followed by ticket sales beginning on Nov. 15.
There are also plans for Virginia residents and returning concert-goers to have early access to a limited number of presale, general admission tickets.
