NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12- Week of September 30

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The top ten hold steady in this week’s rankings, while two new teams hit the poll, one for the first time ever.
1) Highland Springs (5-0, was #1)- Highland Springs took its act out of state and returned still unblemished, topping Page in North Carolina, 39-7. The Springers extended their winning streak to 34 games. @ Henrico, 10/4
2) Manchester (4-0, was #2)- The latest Lancers’ win featured the type of score that was common during last season’s run, as they rolled past James River, 62-7. Roemell Garcia accounted for three touchdowns, while defense and special teams each added scores. vs. Huguenot, 10/4
3) Hopewell (4-0, was #3)- The Blue Devils took care of business in their Central District opener, cruising to a win at Colonial Heights. TrayVeon Henderson added three more touchdowns to his resume, as Hopewell has now posted at least 35 points in each of its first four games. vs. Thomas Dale, 10/4
4) Varina (4-1, was #4)- Friday’s match-up with Hanover went pretty much how many expected it would. Bobby Dunn threw for four touchdowns in the opening quarter, as Varina opened up a 42-0 lead after the first 12 minutes. vs. Lake Taylor, 10/4
5) Louisa (4-0, was #5)- The Lions flew out of their open week, shutting out Charlotteville, 55-0, to open its Jefferson District schedule. They should be favored in each game the rest of the way. @ Orange, 10/4
6) Deep Run (5-0, was #6)- After a close call against Patrick Henry, there wasn’t anything close about Deep Run’s latest triumph. The Wildcats jumped out to a 40-12 lead on their way to a 47-20 win over Hermitage. Bo Kite rushed for three touchdowns, Alva Rose rushed for an additional two. @ Douglas Freeman, 10/11
7) Thomas Dale (3-1, was #7)- Petersburg gave the Knights all they could handle, but Dale escaped with a 33-30 victory to get back into the win column. Jasiah Williams and DeAngelo Gray found the endzone twice each. @ Hopewell, 10/4
8) Benedictine (4-1, was #8)- Back from an open date, the Cadets topped Flint Hill this past Saturday. Benedictine used three interception returns for touchdowns to fuel the win. @ Georgetown Prep, 10/4
9) Monacan (2-1, was #9)- Huguenot proved to be a formidable opponent, but the Chiefs held off the Falcons for a 29-21 win. A 19 point second quarter was the difference maker for Monacan. vs. George Wythe, 10/4
10) Henrico (3-2, was #10)- The Warriors came alive in the fourth quarter, sparked by Eric McDaniels, who accounted for all of Henrico’s 14 points in the frame in a 14-7 win over Patrick Henry. vs. Highland Springs, 10/4
11) Prince George (3-1, was NR)- For the first time in our poll’s history, Prince George earns a spot int he rankings. The Royals topped Dinwiddie, 27-24, in overtime, to pick up their first win over the Generals since 2005. @ Matoaca, 10/4
12) Douglas Freeman (4-1, was NR)- The Rebels move into the rankings after picking up their fourth straight win. It took some late game heroics, but Freeman nipped Godwin, 21-18, to stay with the field in Region 5B. vs. J.R. Tucker, 10/4
Dropped out: Hermitage, Patrick Henry
