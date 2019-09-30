Man wanted in attempted robbery outside convenience store

Chesterfield police are looking for this man in connection with an attempted robbery outside a convenience store. (Source: Chesterfield police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 30, 2019 at 1:15 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 1:15 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is wanted following an attempted robbery outside a convenience store.

Chesterfield police said a man attempted to rob another man in the 21100 block of Chesterfield Avenue on Sept. 22. The victim was outside VA Best Mart about 8 p.m. when he was approached by an unidentified man who demanded his backpack.

The victim refused to give the man his backpack, lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun and the suspect left.

Chesterfield police released surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

