Man wanted in attempted robbery outside convenience store

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is wanted following an attempted robbery outside a convenience store.
Chesterfield police said a man attempted to rob another man in the 21100 block of Chesterfield Avenue on Sept. 22. The victim was outside VA Best Mart about 8 p.m. when he was approached by an unidentified man who demanded his backpack.
The victim refused to give the man his backpack, lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun and the suspect left.
Chesterfield police released surveillance images of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
