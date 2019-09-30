Man suspected of killing mother of 4 in hit-and-run in Chesterfield arrested

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department says a man has been arrested nearly a year after a deadly hit-and-run on Chinaberry Drive.
Police say 34-year-old Patrick E. Nolan faces a felony hit-and-run charge in the incident that left Selene Galvan-Santos, 30, dead.
Galvan-Santos was walking down the road when she was struck around 3:20 a.m. Sept. 30, 2018.
Nolan was arrested Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
