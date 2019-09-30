Henrico police lieutenant charged with DUI in Goochland County

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Henrico police lieutenant with driving under the influence.
Officials said Henrico Police Lt. Russell Eugene Hockaday is charged with DUI, refusing a breathalyzer test and drinking while driving with an open container.
Deputies pulled him over around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.
Officials said Hockaday failed a field sobriety test and was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain.
He is expected to appear in court on Oct. 7.
Henrico police released the following statement:
“Henrico Police is aware of an incident involving one of its employees. This is a personnel matter, in which we cannot comment.”
