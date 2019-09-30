Forecast: Still hot with 2 days of record heat coming this week.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Records will likely fall Wednesday and Thursday then it gets much more comfortable late this week with cool and crisp fall air arriving Friday into the weekend. Sadly, no rain is in sight.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with slightly lower humidity. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY for excessive heat.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and turning hot again. Record of 91 Likely broken. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 90s.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Record of 94 likely broken. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index near 100.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and turning cooler! Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s, highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
