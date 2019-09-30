First Alert Weather Days: Record heat by mid-week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Summer’s last gasp will hit us hard. First Alert Weather Days are up for Wednesday and Thursday, which will likely both be record highs.
Wednesday’s record stands at 91° which is very reachable. Thursday’s is 94°. Both are likely to fall.
When you are in a drought like we are now, the computer models tend to UNDERDO the temperature readings due to the soil being so dry.
When the soil is wet, some of the sun’s energy can be “used up” water-laden vegetation.
But when the ground is rock-hard and dry, all of the sun’s energy is put to use heating up the soil and air. That’s why our NBC12 forecast is higher than the National Weather Service models below.
The good news? A cooldown is coming.
We could be in the upper 60s on Saturday!
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.