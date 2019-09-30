Couple charged after driving intoxicated on railroad tracks with 2-year-old

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were charged after driving a vehicle on railroad tracks while intoxicated with a 2-year-old inside the car.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 after a vehicle became stuck on railroad tracks at Brent Point Road and Arkendale Road.
The deputy found the driver Corvonte Morales, 28, of Temple Hills, Maryland, and passenger Ronnica Smith, 30, of Washington D.C., along with their 2-year-old daughter inside the vehicle.
Morales told the deputy that he had confused the tracks with the road and got stuck making a right turn onto them.
The deputy smelled the smell of alcohol and that he was showing signs of being intoxicated. A field sobriety test was conducted and a search warrant for blood was later issued. Officials said he later admitted to having several drinks at a nearby winery.
“In addition, a paramedic on scene advised that he observed the driver slap the female subject across the face prior to the deputy’s arrival,” a release said.
Morales was charged with driving under the influence, driving DUI revoked, refusal, obstruction of justice, child abuse and domestic assault and battery. He was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail and held without bond.
Officials said Smith also appeared to be intoxicated.
“She was unsteady on her feet as she held the child, and almost dropped her several times,” a release said.
Smith is charged with public intoxication, child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail and held on a secured bond.
The child was placed in the custody of a family member.
