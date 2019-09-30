Car erupts in flames after crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A driver was not injured early Monday morning after a car caught on fire near the Kroger at Stonebridge Shopping Center.
Police say it appears that the car went into a ditch and may have clipped a fire hydrant before catching fire near Starview Lane and Amster Road.
The driver walked away from the scene thinking they were going to get the car towed, police said, and that’s when the car went up in flames.
No charges have been filed.
