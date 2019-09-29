Search warrant reveals meth lab in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a hazardous chemicals incident.
Police were in the process of a conducting a search warrant in the 9000 block of Lyric Court in North Chesterfield.
Officers observed evidence of the manufacture of methamphetamine inside the home. Virginia State Police and Chesterfield Fire and EMS are assisting at the scene.
The home has been evacuated and no injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.