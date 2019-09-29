‘4 R’s for Readiness’ prepares preschool children for kindergarten

‘4 R’s for Readiness’ prepares preschool children for kindergarten
“4 R’s for Readiness” is an informative program focused on preparing preschool-age children for kindergarten. (Source: Pixabay)
By Tamia Mallory | September 29, 2019 at 6:35 AM EDT - Updated September 29 at 6:35 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - “4 R’s for Readiness” is an informative program focused on preparing preschool-age children for kindergarten.

The program, which is aimed to set children up for a lifetime love of learning, includes coffee, a panel discussion with Q&A and one-on-one time with panelists.

Tickets for the event are $5 for adults and free childcare is provided for the first 20 registered children.

The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Children’s Museum Short Pump.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.