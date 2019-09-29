‘4 R’s for Readiness’ prepares preschool children for kindergarten

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - “4 R’s for Readiness” is an informative program focused on preparing preschool-age children for kindergarten.
The program, which is aimed to set children up for a lifetime love of learning, includes coffee, a panel discussion with Q&A and one-on-one time with panelists.
Tickets for the event are $5 for adults and free childcare is provided for the first 20 registered children.
The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Children’s Museum Short Pump.
Tickets can be purchased online.
