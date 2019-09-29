2 killed, 3 injured in motorcycle crash near Maury Street ramp on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left two people dead on Saturday evening.
Four motorcycles were involved in the crash that occurred at 6:40 p.m. near the ramp from Maury Street to southbound I-95.
An investigation revealed that four motorcycles were coming down the ramp, lost control, veering left and hitting the guardrail. Five individuals were ejected from the four motorcycles. They were believed to be wearing helmets.
A male and female on the same motorcycle died at the scene. Two individuals were taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries and another individual was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.
Speed is being considered a factor into the cause of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.