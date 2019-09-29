Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

(WWBT) - Fall is finally here, but hot weather remains! There were many cool things that happened this week to put a smile on your face.
Midlothian High School was named a National Blue Ribbon School on Thursday by the U.S. Department of Education. Midlothian is one of 362 schools in the country to be honored with the recognition. The school has an on-time graduation rate of 99% and had test scores of 90% or higher on Virginia’s Standards of Learning tests last school year.
A new statue created by artist Kehinde Wiley was unveiled in New York City on Friday. The statue, titled “Rumors of War,” is a direct response to Confederate sculptures across the United States. The work of art will remain in Times Square until December, and will then be relocated to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
Tickets for the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” went on sale Friday at the Altria Theater Box Office and online. The hit musical is coming to Richmond as part of the 2019-2020 Broadway in Richmond series. Performances will be Nov. 19 - Dec. 8, 2019.
Ten Huguenot High School students received full-ride scholarships on Tuesday. The scholarships are a product of Richmond Public Schools and Virginia Union University’s scholars’ program. A total of 50 students will receive the full-ride scholarship to VUU.
“Boots to Suits” is a Richmond organization helping military members transition back into civilian careers. The nonprofit aims to help former members look the part so they can land the job they want. Sue Farrell’s “Boots to Suits” provides professional work attire for roughly 500 servicemen and women a year.
A new fleet of modern SUVs will replace police cars in transporting patients to psychiatric hospitals. The new program has two goals: To lessen the burden on local police departments, whose officers can be tied up for hours at a time transporting patients, sometimes hundreds of miles to the nearest treatment center with an open bed, and to reduce trauma on patients.
