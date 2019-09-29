Deputies make arrest in connection to hit-and-run death of bicyclist

GREENSVILLE CO., Va. (WWBT) - A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist.
Greensville County Sheriff’s Office was called around 5:49 a.m. on Saturday for the report of a pedestrian and bicyclist laying in a ditch in the 1000 block of Slagle Lake Road.
The bicyclist, identified as Henry Chet Boone, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies determined that he had been hit by a vehicle and the vehicle had then left.
Through a joint investigation with the Virginia State Police, authorities arrested Christopher Reed, 35, and charged him with the hit-and-run and involuntary manslaughter.
Reed is being held on a $5,000 secured bond at Southside Regional Jail.
