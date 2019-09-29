Court docs: Man taken down by civilians after brandishing AR-15 in Anderson parking lot

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A 19-year-old has been charged with inducing panic after sheriff’s deputies say he went back to his vehicle to grab a rifle during an altercation with two people in a parking lot at Anderson Towne Center.
It happened Saturday around 2:35 a.m., according to the arrest slip
According to witnesses, two patrons came out of a local establishment when Scott Stoddard, 19, came up to them visibly upset.
Christine Witschger, who was on the scene at the time, said she believes the 19-year-old thought they were talking about him.
“They were homies and they just got done playing pool,” she said. “They were giving each other a hard time and I think maybe he thought they were speaking to him.”
Witschger said Stoddard and his female friend began attacking the two victims, and at some point Stoddard ran to get a rifle.
“During the altercation the defendant ran to his vehicle and obtained an AR-15 from the trunk. He then ran towards several people in the parking lot pointing the rifle at several people," court records read.
Deputies said the rifle was not loaded at the time of the incident.
Two loaded magazines were in the glove box and driver compartment of the car, according to the incident report. It also states that Stoddard was “highly intoxicated” at the time of the offense.
He would be taken down by a group of people who saw him with the AR-15, according to Witschger.
She said she is friends with the men who took him down while he had the rifle in his hand.
“They brought him to the ground,” she said. “One of them grabbed the gun and got rid of it ... It just all happened so fast. They literally took him down and took it away from him."
Stoddard was also charged with using weapons while intoxicated, documents show.
He is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center and is expected to be arraigned on Monday.
