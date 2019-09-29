Advocacy group urges LGBT Community to raise voices during VA Pridefest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Pridefest drew thousands of people to Brown’s Island on Saturday.
One advocacy group is making sure the LGBT community’s concerns are addressed in the Virginia General Assembly.
“People are surprised to learn that you can be fired, you can be evicted from your house, you can be denied services just for being lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender in Virginia," said Virginia Lamneck.
Lamneck is the deputy director with Virginia Equality, a state leader which advocates for the rights of those in the LGBT community. She and Equality Virginia gave those in attendance the opportunity to let their voices be heard by filling out a post card addressed to Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox.
“These post cards are a really exciting way for participants here at pride to make their voice heard,” said Lamneck. “Equality Virginia is at the General Assembly every single day when session is in and we’re talking to legislators all the time about the importance of passing these protections.”
Each post card allows participants to give their name and information as well as write a personal message to the General Assembly to push for legislation to protect people in the LGBT Community.
“Everybody knows somebody who’s LGBT and so being a part of this process, putting a face behind this work is so, so important and it really can’t be undervalued,” said Lamneck. “It’s really, really important to be here and asking people to complete these postcards because it’s an easy way for folks to take action."
During the event, Equality Virginia received over 500 completed postcards from participants of Pridefest.
“It’s way more important for them to hear from every single Virginian about why this is important,” said Lamneck.
