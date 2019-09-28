Tickets for Something in the Water 2020 to go on sale soon

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Tickets will soon go on sale for the Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach.
According to WAVY, details for the festival were announced during a presentation to Virginia Beach City Council.
An official announcement for the 2020 festival is expected on Oct. 14, with a lineup to be released on Nov. 12, followed by ticket sales beginning on Nov. 15, WAVY reports.
There are also plans for Virginia residents and returning concert-goers to have early access to a limited number of presale, general admission tickets. According to WAVY, those will be for sale online and at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater from 12-5 p.m. on Oct. 19.
To buy the tickets early, locals must have a Virginia zip code while returning customers need a special redemption code. There will be a limit of four tickets per person for the presale.
