Snickers creates limited edition pecan bar, sells out quickly

(WWBT) - Snickers created a limited edition pecan bar but it is already sold out.
Snickers announced the special bar on Sept. 25 on Twitter for online sales.
According to SnickersPecan.com, the candy bars are produced in Texas, “which also happens to be where some of the best pecans come from.”
A 15 pack of Sinkers Pecan was selling for $30 with all online sales.
But if you were hoping to get your hands on one, you’re out of luck. When you go to the website now, a message pops up saying they have sold out.
According to the website, Snickers Pecan packs will start shipping on Monday, Sept. 30.
There is no word on if more will be produced or if they will eventually be for sale in stores.
