Residents say 5-foot tree is growing from pothole in Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents in a Portage County neighborhood say a tree is growing from a pothole in the middle of the road.
Photos shared on social media show the tree sprouted from a pothole on Brosius Road near State Route 305 in the Garrettsville area.
“Can’t believe our road hasn’t been fixed yet!,” the Facebook user posted.
The potholes were also circled with white paint and “FIX ROAD” is written across the roadway.
Garrettsville is approximately 35 miles northeast of Akron.
