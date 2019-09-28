Man charged with attempted murder of police officer following high-speed chase

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Washington, D.C., man has been charged with attempted capital murder of a police office following a chase in Chesterfield County.
Virginia State Police attempted to pull over a stolen Ford F-250 on I-95 just after 1:30 a.m. early Friday. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated southbound on I-95 with the truck driving at what police called “recklessly high rates of speed.”
During the pursuit, the truck tried to ram a Virginia State Police vehicle. The driver lost control of the truck near the Swift Creek overpass, fled on foot and police lost sight of the suspect.
At 7:15 a.m., a pedestrian matching the suspect’s description was reported walking along I-95 near Temple Avenue.
Police re-initiated their search and Tyshawn R. Wilson, 27, of Washington, D.C., was arrested at 10:38 a.m. near Clearfield Apartments in Colonial Heights.
Wilson is charged in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights with attempted capital murder of a police officers, grand larceny, auto theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony hit-and-run, felony eluding police, two misdemeanor counts of eluding police, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, driving without a valid license and failure to wear a seat belt.
Despite the high-speed chase and attempt to ram a police vehicle, no law enforcement officers were injured.
Wilson is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.
