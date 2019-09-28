Lowe’s hiring more than 120 associates in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lowe’s is hiring more than 120 permanent full-time and part-time associates for its Richmond area stores.
Lowe’s will be hosting a “Walk-in Wednesday” job fair on Oct. 2, where candidates can walk into any Lowe’s store, apply, interview and potentially receive on-the-spot offers.
“Lowe’s full-time and part-time associates benefit from competitive pay, a 10 percent employee discount, comprehensive health and wellness benefits, incentive programs, 401(k) and discounted stock purchase plans, tuition reimbursement and paid volunteer time. Lowe’s also offers Track to the Trades, a company-funded certification program to help part-time and full-time associates pursue careers in the skilled trades, such as plumbing, electrical or HVAC,” a release said.
The walk-in event will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
