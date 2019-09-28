Court documents offer possible insight into Pittsylvania triple murder

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) - Court documents filed Friday are giving insight into a potential motive in the Pittsylvania County triple murder in August.
The affidavit says an investigator interviewed the youth pastor of Central Boulevard Church of God, where Matthew Bernard and his family went to church.
Bernard is accused of killing his sister Emily Bevins, mother Joan Bernard and nephew, 14-month-old Cullen. Emily Bevins was married to minor league baseball player Blake Bevins; Cullen was his son.
According to a search warrant, the pastor told police Bernard kept an audio diary on his phone of his thoughts, and things Bernard heard from God.
The youth pastor says Bernard showed him the recordings, but never directly shared them with him.
The search warrant also says Bernard gave statements indicating he was operating under a religious motivation.
