Year-long upgrade project begins at Abner Clay Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Leaders with Richmond’s Department of Parks and Recreation have started a year-long project to bring a face lift to the Abner Clay Park.
“It means a lot to the people here in the community,” Shirley Williams said.
Williams has lived in the area for years and was like many others who didn’t know what the city was doing when fencing was erected. She’s relieved to hear the plans for change.
“The kids really enjoy the new playground," Williams said. “I think if they do the park over, it will look better and it will bring more people out here."
There’s no total cost just yet, but the city plans to install major upgrades to utilities, sidewalks, landscaping and a new plaza as well as a new basketball court.
“The park doesn’t have any water fountains. They also need public bathrooms," Williams said. “That’s what we need. There are no bathrooms here, and they don’t want people to go outside. That’s what I need.”
The fencing runs from Brook Road to Leigh Street and leaders hope the project should be done within the year.
