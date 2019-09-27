Xtreme Xperience races to Richmond at Dominion Raceway

By Tamia Mallory | September 27, 2019 at 1:21 PM EDT - Updated September 27 at 1:21 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Xtreme Xperience is making its way to Richmond!

Xtreme Xperience allows individuals to experience exotic cars on real race tracks!

All participants get a ticket to a car of their choice, three to four laps on a racetrack, a 25-minute safety training class, a professional instructor to accompany you during the experience, a racing helmet and access to the Pit Area.

Attendees get to choose between a three-wheeled, open-air Slingshot roadster or an exotic vehicle including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and more.

The event is making its way to Richmond at the Dominion Raceway between Oct. 4 and Oct. 6.

