‘Walking Dead’ spinoff to film in Hopewell through Oct. 10
Zombies are seen in front of the Winnebago from the AMC show "The Walking Dead" at NYC-Comic-Con on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2012 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision for AMC/AP Images) (Source: Charles Sykes)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 27, 2019 at 4:09 PM EDT - Updated September 27 at 4:09 PM

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Downtown Hopewell will experience some closures through Oct. 10 due to the filming of a spinoff series of “The Walking Dead.”

The sixth episode of the series called “Monument” will be filmed in downtown Hopewell, and will result in closures from Sept. 27 to Oct. 10.

Most filming will involve only brief sidewalk closings and intermittent traffic delays, but a portion East Broadway will be closed from Hopewell Street to Randolph Road from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 8-10.

