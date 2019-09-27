‘Walking Dead’ spinoff to film in Hopewell through Oct. 10

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Downtown Hopewell will experience some closures through Oct. 10 due to the filming of a spinoff series of “The Walking Dead.”
The sixth episode of the series called “Monument” will be filmed in downtown Hopewell, and will result in closures from Sept. 27 to Oct. 10.
Most filming will involve only brief sidewalk closings and intermittent traffic delays, but a portion East Broadway will be closed from Hopewell Street to Randolph Road from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 8-10.
