15th Annual Imagine Multicultural Festival returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond is holding the 15th annual Multicultural Festival, Imagine 2019, to celebrate the cultural richness of communities.
The festival will be held at the Broad Rock Sports Complex on Old Warwick Road on Saturday. It will start at noon and end at 5 p.m.
The event is for the entire family, presenting an opportunity to enjoy music and food from the wide variety of cultural communities in Richmond.
Performances include those from Sayaw Diversity, Sacred Heart Folklorico, the Motown Kids, Salsa Guy Richmond’s Bomba y Plena, Lion Dance, Mexican Regional Music Band, groups from the Philippines and North and South Sudan and more.
More than 55 area organizations will provide information about community services. Una Vida Sana and La Casa de la Salud will offer free health screenings and preventive care opportunities.
This year’s partners and sponsors include the EnRichmond Foundation, Suntrust Bank, LISC Virginia, the Richmond Flying Squirrels and many other community groups and organizations.
More information on the Imagine Festival can be found online.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.