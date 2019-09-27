3 teens shot, 1 seriously injured in Hampton apartment complex

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - Three teenagers were injured in a shooting that occurred Friday morning in a Hampton apartment complex, WAVY reports.
Hampton police responded to the Peninsula Grove Apartments, in the 2000 block of Cunningham Drive, after hearing shots fired around 12:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found three male teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Two 14-year-old teenagers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A 15-year-old teenager who was also shot sustained life-threatening injuries. Police say he is in critical, but stable condition.
A preliminary investigation revealed the teenagers were in the foyer area of the apartment when a male began shooting at them.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
