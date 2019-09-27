Swift Creek Reservoir water level low; officials say not to worry

CHESTERFIELD , Va. (WWBT) - Many residents reached out concerned about the water levels in the Swift Creek Reservoir.
County officials say you shouldn’t be concerned just yet, but they are low.
“We need some rain," Chesterfield utilities director George Hayes said. “Not just in the Richmond area, but across the state.”
Boats are dry docked and the water is empty when it is usually filled with people due to the low levels, which Hayes said are below normal.
“Right now the reservoir is about 2 feet below overflow, and that’s about 6 inches lower than what we typically see for this time of the year,” Hayes said.
But Hayes said there’s little cause for concern, because the county is good shape.
The reservoir provides 20 percent of the county’s drinking water. However, it is keeping a close eye on the James River.
“It supplies about 25 percent of the county’s water and water for the entire Richmond region. We have been working with our regional partners to keep an eye on that water source,” Hayes said.
The major source of water for Chesterfield is Lake Chesdin.
As of now, there are no restrictions in place, but that could change if substantial rain isn’t in our future.
“There is a possibility we can enter into a voluntary restriction this year, but in y opinion the water supply in Chesterfield that could trigger that could be the James River, but that would be a regional conservation effort - not just chesterfield,” Hayes said.
Levels at the reservoir are low, but it’s been worse.
“It is by no means the lowest we have ever seen," Hayes said. “Historically the month of September, the lowest level is 3.3 feet below spillway."
Hayes says the levels should return to normal during the winter months, but you can help now by making sure your home is free of leaky and broken pipes and cutting out excess water usage.
“Anything you can do to help conserve water is greatly appreciated,” Hayes said.
