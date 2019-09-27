Police chase ends in crash on I-95, driver on the run

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are searching for a man they say stole a truck, lead police on a chase, crashed and ran off.
Police say around 1:38 a.m., a trooper initiated a traffic stop for a stolen Ford F-250 traveling south on I-95 near mile marker 77.
Officials say the driver refused to stop and lead police on a high-speed chase down I-95.
During the chase, police say the driver hit a state police vehicle. No law enforcement officers were injured.
That chase ended at Swift Creek after the suspect lost control and crashed the truck.
Police say the man got out of the car and took off on foot.
Virginia State Police are attempting to locate the suspect with the assistance of Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Police Department.
The incident remains under investigation.
