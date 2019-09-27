Petersburg man sentenced to 25 years in killing of man trying to repossess car

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - A Petersburg man was sentenced this week to 25 years in prison in the shooting death of a man trying to repossess his car.
According to Petersburg police, Alan Humphries was found shot to death in the 3700 block of Westwood Drive in January 2018.
Anton Robinson was later arrested for the crime. He was originally charged with first-degree murder, but took a plea deal in January 2019. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and a gun charge.
He was sentenced to 40 years on the second-degree murder charge with 18 of those years suspended. He was sentenced to three years on a firearms charge.
The victim, Humphries, drove for River City Recovery in Richmond for four years. They say Humphries was at the home to repossess a car when he was shot.
The owner says the victim was “non-confrontational” and his employees are trained to immediately leave a situation once a confrontation happens. He believes the shooting happened too quickly for the victim to leave.
“I don’t believe there was any time with that,” said Janice, an employee with River City Recovery. “Because this guy would have said, ‘Take it. Can I roll it off the driveway for you?’ He was totally ambushed. I totally believe that from the bottom of my heart.”
