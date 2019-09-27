News to know for Sept. 27: Hamilton ticket sales begin; Man on the run after police chase, crash; State Fair kicks off

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s Friday! There a few things you need to know before your weekend starts.
Friday’s forecast is mostly to partly sunny, with low humidity and highs in the low 80s.
Saturday’s rain chance is growing, with morning showers possible.
Virginia State Police are searching for a man they say stole a truck, led police on a chase, crashed and ran off.
Officials say the driver refused to stop after a trooper initiated a traffic stop for a stolen Ford F-250. The driver led police on a high-speed chase down I-95 before losing control and crashing the truck.
Police say the man got out of the car and took off on foot. Virginia State Police are attempting to locate the suspect with the assistance of Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Police Department.
The hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” is coming to Richmond as part of the 2019-2020 Broadway in Richmond series.
Ticket sales for the musical begin today in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office at 8 a.m. and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on BroadwayInRichmond.com.
Tickets will range from $75 to $149 with a select number of $249 premium seats available for all performances. There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances.
The “Bolt Chariot” is a robust scooter that will help combat vandalism, the company says.
The new model is a heavier, reinforced update to the current design.
The 2019 Virginia State Fair kicks off today, running until Oct. 6.
Attractions include rides, concerts, competitions, animals, exhibits, agriculture and food.
There are many fair deals available on different days and times. Tickets can be purchased online.
Graffiti removal will take place in Richmond over the next three weekends.
The Department of Public Works will start removing graffiti on public property in frequently vandalized areas in Carytown, Scott’s Addition and Shockoe Bottom.
The Graffiti Removal Blitz begins Saturday, Sept. 28.
Artist Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” sculpture will be unveiled in New York City, and later permanently installed at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
The large-scale work of art will be unveiled today on the Broadway Plaza between 46th and 47th streets in New York City.
The work will then be permanently installed at the entrance of the VMFA, beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in December.
